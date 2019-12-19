Into the Breach is the first free game of Epic Games Store's Holiday Sale In addition to game deals, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is hosting 12 Days of Free Games, starting with Into the Breach.

We’re in the midst of the holidays and 2019 is almost over, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals to be had. Epic Games Store has opened their year-end Holiday Sale today and there are plenty of discounts on new games, but if you don’t even have a dime to spend, you’re not going to be left out. Epic Games Store’s Holiday Sale is also rolling out 12 Days of Free Games today, starting with turn-based sci-fi strategy Into the Breach from Subset Games.

Epic Games Store teased their latest Holiday Sale plans and 12 Days of Free Games back at The Game Awards 2019 and officially rolled out the Holiday Sale on December 19, 2019, via the Epic Games Store website and launcher. For nearly two weeks, Epic Games will be offering a free game per day via their store for download. All you need to do to claim your free game is launch the Epic Games Store App, follow the links to the Holiday Sale, go down to the 12 Days of Free Games section, click “Click here to see today’s games,” choose the free game, and click “Get” on its app page. Then it’s yours, permanently.

Getting your free games from the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is very easy. Just head over to the 12 Days of Free Games page to claim Into the Breach and plenty more through the end of this year.

Into the Breach comes from the makers of the roguelike space adventure FTL: Faster Than Light. Subset Games scored themselves another hit with Into the Breach, which combines a pixelated apocalyptic sci-fi wasteland adventure with turn-based strategy akin to Final Fantasy Tactics. We had a decent time with it in our Shacknews review and its certainly worth a try when it’s the low, low price of free.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has plenty of other offers too. There’s a $10 coupon available to simply use on anything in the store and you can earn more $10 coupons with eligible purchases. Add to this that there are titles that run 15 to 50% off, including Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Control, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds, and plenty more, and its just a good time to get some last spending done to fill your gaming library if you’ve missed anything good.

Be sure to check out the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale every day till the end of the year to see what the free games are and get your fill on some free gaming goodies.