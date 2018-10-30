First Age of Empires 4 gameplay trailer shows vast wars in action
Age of Empires 4 was at X019, and we got our first look at the beautiful and vast real-time strategy we can expect from the game in a new trailer.
Age of Empires 4 was at X019, and we got our first look at the beautiful and vast real-time strategy we can expect from the game in a new trailer.
Shacknews sat down to speak with Gameforge Executive Producer Botond Nemeth about Kindgom Under Fire 2, the switch from free-to-play, and the content of the game.
Crusader Kings 3 Director Henrik Fahraeus takes players inside the depth and evolution going into the entirety of the new game in an all-new developer diary.
Bandai Namco's popular arcade card fighter finally makes its way to the west, but how does it fare? Our review.
Players with early access to Tropico 6 are getting a handful of significant updates before launch and Kalypso has laid out the blueprint.
If you're looking for turn-based strategy similar to Final Fantasy Tactics, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark may scratch that itch.
Utilize unique commanders and their grooves to turn the tide of battle in Nintendo Switch strategy titled Wargroove from Chucklefish.
Creative Assembly's first strategy RTS set in China is bringing some cool new features to the series.
Disgaea pulls a Yakuza 6, with the demo now pulled.
We have a chat with CreativeForge Games about their upcoming espionage strategy game, Phantom Doctrine.