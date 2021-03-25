Aiko's Choice is a standalone expansion for Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Daedalic Entertainment and Mimimi Games revealed Aiko's choice at the Future Games Show.

GamesRadar’s Future Games Show Spring Showcase was home to several reveals and announcements. Developer and publisher Daedalic Entertainment played a pretty big part, as the company had a number of reveals during the event. One of these was that Daedalic and Mimimi games unveiled Aiko’s Choice, a standalone expansion for Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun first released back in 2016 and was a critically acclaimed real-time tactics game with an emphasis on stealth. Now, fans of the title are getting to jump back in with Aiko’s Choice. Set in Japan during the Edo period, Aiko’s choice will add new challenges, locations and enemies.

In this expansion, players will “take on the role of kunoichi adept Aiko and her deadly assassin friends to hunt down the ghosts of her past.” A new announcement trailer was also dropped in order to coincide with the announcement. Though it doesn’t show off gameplay, we get some narration from our protagonist and the main cast of characters, setting the tone for the game’s story.

What’s really interesting about Aiko’s Choice is that it’s a standalone expansion. This means that players will not need to own the original Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun in order to pick up Aiko’s Choice. However, Aiko’s Choice is not a proper sequel, either.

Fans of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun that are excited to jump into this expansion won’t have to wait too long, as Aiko’s Choice is set to launch in late 2021. For more news and announcements out of the Future Games Show, stay with us right here on Shacknews.