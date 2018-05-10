Towerborne is a new game from the makers of The Banner Saga
Stoic Studio made an appearance at the Xbox Games Showcase, showing off its new action-adventure title Towerborne.
Time to take this saga on the road.
The gorgeous rotoscoped Viking saga continues this summer on all major platforms.
Prepare to turn-base your way through the sequel to The Banner Saga on consoles this Summer.
The sequel to the gorgeous Banner Saga 2 will arrive soon enough.
Candy Crush publisher King has resolved its legal disputes with both Banner Saga developer Stoic Studio and CandySwipe developer Albert Ransom, according to both devs.
After completing the journey from Kickstarter to full retail release, The Banner Saga has finally begun on PC and Mac with a new launch trailer.
Following its successful Kickstarter campaign, The Banner Saga has received a release date. It'll arrive on January 14 for PC and Mac and Stoic Studio is offering a fresh pre-order pack.
Stoic Studio offers a new update now that they have achieved 400 percent of their Kickstarter goal to make The Banner Saga.
The Banner Saga, an independent turn-based Viking RPG by former Star Wars: The Old Republic developers, has surpassed it's $100,000 Kickstarter funding goal in under two days.