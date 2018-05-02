Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Plenty of new ways for players to kick butt and take names.
Which one will you pick up and try out?
There will be redesigned units across all three races and the resource economy will be rebalanced to allow easier comebacks.
New co-op commander revealed as Alexei Stukov.
The eSports phenom, D.Va, will soon be showing off her announcer chops in StarCraft 2.
Blizzard dared to stare Bethesda's beast in the face on Tuesday and StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void came out with some fairly impressive sales numbers itself, especially given what it was up against.
There's a sense of finality coming with the release of StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void. To learn more about what's coming to the game, including mission packs, co-op, and also to touch on the story itself, Shacknews caught up to lead level designer Matt Morris.
Your life for additional StarCraft II missions!
With StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void set to arrive in November, it's time for the story to start taking shape, which is why Blizzard has released a new cinematic centered around the conflicted Protoss.