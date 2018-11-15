Unboxing & Review: Spyro The Dragon statue - First 4 Figures
Take a look at the gorgeous Spyro the Dragon statue from First 4 Figures in this unboxing!
Take a look at the gorgeous Spyro the Dragon statue from First 4 Figures in this unboxing!
Can the Spyro Reignited Trilogy make us yearn for the days of yesteryear? Let's jump in and find out!
A new vision of Spyro born from the ashes.
The co-studio head revealed the disappointing news.
Everyone's favorite purple dragon has returned.
Activision has finally, officially announced a remastered trilogy of Spyro the Dragon games, coming this year.
Forget Elon Musk and his boring flamethrower, this purple-scaled fire-breather may finally be making his way to next-gen consoles.