Unboxing & Review: Spyro The Dragon statue - First 4 Figures Take a look at the gorgeous Spyro the Dragon statue from First 4 Figures in this unboxing!

Spyro the Dragon has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to the recently released Reignited Trilogy. Fans of the 1998 original were quick to dive back in and experience the nostalgia through new slick visuals. With the release of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy came opportunities for new merchandise and the team over at First 4 Figures have delivered one of the best collectible pieces to date, an 8-inch Spyro statue. Check out our unboxing video below!

Spyro the Dragon – 8” PVC Statue

The Spyro the Dragon statue is eight inches of adorable, fire-breathing goodness. Spyro can be seen sitting, one paw on a red gem, with an iconic smile and a slight flick to his tail. He sits perched atop a round base featuring purple cobblestones on candy-pink concrete.

One of the first things you’ll notice about this figure are the vibrant colors. The royal purple, the sunny gold, and even the warm yellows all work together to create a visually striking image of Spyro. While most of his skin is matte, there are some special glossy scales that contrast the overall palette.

While Spyro is the main focus of the piece, your eyes can’t help but be drawn to the exquisite gem below Spyro’s claws. This translucent red gem makes the whole thing pop.

For those that want to add this beautiful Spyro the Dragon statue to their mantle or collection, expect to pay around $85 USD. However, we were able to pick this one up for roughly $65, so be on the lookout for any sales.

The other Spyro pieces are much larger and retail for upwards of $400.

This is one of a collection of Spyro statues released by First 4 Figures.