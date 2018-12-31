Dreams 2.18 update adds new music instruments and tracks tomorrow
The next Dreams update is getting musical, as Version 2.18 introduces new instruments and tracks to Media Molecule's creation platform.
It's more than a great superhero game. For all the different ways that it excels, Marvel's Spider-Man is Shacknews' 2018 Game of the Year.
With great power comes great responsibility. Marvel's Spider-Man doesn't just grasp that for its title hero, it grasps that for the man under the mask.
If you are a PS Plus subscriber, prepare for a November full of explosions and karate chops.
The console giant will need to push out new products to remain competitive against a growing mobile market.
The Playstation brand is stronger than ever after a successful first quarter of 2018.
Sucker Punch Productions’ lavish new sword fighting game stole the show at Sony’s stage show.
Going forward, services and software will carry the most weight.
Third-party partnerships and indie games will get some shine on stage as well.
It seems that gamers are incredibly smitten with Dad of Boy.