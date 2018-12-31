SonicFox announces their departure from Echo Fox, teases announcements
After a long and fruitful run, Dominique 'SonicFox' McLean is leaving the Echo Fox label behind and promises major news coming soon.
Select gamers got limited early access to Mortal Kombat 11 over the weekend and SonicFox, one of the biggest professional gamers in the world, shared his feedback.
SonicFox took the FGC world by storm this year, shocking the world at the first Dragon Ball FighterZ EVO tournament.
