FGC duo SonicFox & dekillsage join Evil Geniuses roster It looks like former Echo Fox FGC players Dominique 'SonicFox' McLean and Jon 'dekillsage' Coello will be joining the Evil Geniuses organization.

Ever since Echo Fox players formally exited the Echo Fox brand following the organization’s fracture in 2019, many have wondered where longstanding players like Dominique ‘SonicFox’ McLean and Jon ‘dekillsage’ Coello would end up. SonicFox is a champion among many games and dekillsage has been ever present force in the Dragon Ball FighterZ scene, as well as one of SonicFox’s most notable teammates. Finally, there’s an answer. Both players have officially signed with esports organization Evil Geniuses.

Evil Geniuses announced SonicFox and dekillsage would be joining the organization’s FGC roster on Twitter on March 18, 2020. This move follows SF and any remaining players’ official exit from Echo Fox back at the end of February 2020. At the time, SonicFox promised that news was on the way and that we should “expect announcements soon,” so it could very well be that the move was in the works even then. Regardless, the formal entry into Evil Geniuses answers a lot of questions as to what would come next for the multi time EVO champion and 2018 Game Awards Esports Player of the Year. Dekillsage joining SonicFox in the move just ensures we’ll still see plenty of the duo together in the DBFZ and overall FGC scene.

🏆 Esports Player of the Year 2018

🥇 EVO 2019

🥇 Final Kombat 2020



We’ve always been a home to legends, so it’s only fitting we welcome true champions.@SonicFox5000 and their duo @dekillsage have entered the lair. #LIVEEVIL pic.twitter.com/sw4rIGIF9i — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) March 18, 2020

Evil Geniuses is no stranger to FGC players and notable acquisitions. Notable Marvel Vs Capcom 3 champion and still-regular competitor in DBFZ Christopher “NYChrisG” Gonzalez has been a part of the Evil Geniuses roster for many years already alongside other FGC players like multi-game competitor Ricki Sophie Ortiz and Smash Bros competitor and God of Melee Kevin “PPMD” Nanney.

SonicFox and dekillsage are both major pick-ups that will bring a lot of value to Evil Geniuses’ growing FGC squad in multiple games. We look forward to seeing what they’ll do in competition under their new EG mantle.