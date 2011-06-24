New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sonic Generations demo out today

As part of its celebrations for Sonic the Hedgehog's twentieth birthday today, Sega has released a one-act demo of throwback platformer Sonic Generations for Xbox 360 and PS3.

Sonic Generations officially announced

Sega officially announced Sonic Generations today. The game will bring together classic characters and environments, and is due this holiday season for Xbox 360 and PS3.

