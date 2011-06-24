Batman: The Enemy Within leads Xbox Games with Gold in March
Fresh off offering up Batman: The Telltale Series, Xbox Games with Gold for March will feature the second season of the Dark Knight's Telltale adventure.
Fresh off offering up Batman: The Telltale Series, Xbox Games with Gold for March will feature the second season of the Dark Knight's Telltale adventure.
The Sonic Generations demo released yesterday supposedly contains files that reference all the stages in the final game.
As part of its celebrations for Sonic the Hedgehog's twentieth birthday today, Sega has released a one-act demo of throwback platformer Sonic Generations for Xbox 360 and PS3.
Sonic the Hedgehog returns in Sonic Generations, an HD adventure including re-imagined content from the past twenty years.
More Sonic the Hedgehog 4 episodes are on the way, and Sega executive Mike Hayes says the company has learned from some of the quality issues that held back the first episode.
Nintendo Power and a YouTube video leak the arrival of two new Nintendo 3DS titles, Sonic Generation and a revival of the Shinobi franchise.
Sega has showed off the first trailer for Sonic Generations, showing classic Sonic racing through a 2D Green Hill Zone-like stage and modern Sonic speeding through a 3D version of the same.
Sega officially announced Sonic Generations today. The game will bring together classic characters and environments, and is due this holiday season for Xbox 360 and PS3.