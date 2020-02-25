Batman: The Enemy Within leads Xbox Games with Gold in March Fresh off offering up Batman: The Telltale Series, Xbox Games with Gold for March will feature the second season of the Dark Knight's Telltale adventure.

It wasn't too long ago that Xbox Games With Gold featured Batman: The Telltale Series, a competent episodic adventure featuring DC's Dark Knight. But as those who followed Telltale's exploits may know, that wasn't the end of the story. The developer would have a follow-up that followed the complicated relationship between Batman and his arch-nemesis, the Joker. Now that second season is about to be made available for free to all Xbox Live Gold members as part of March's Games with Gold offerings.

The following games are set to join the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for the month of March 2020:

Batman: The Enemy Within (March 1-31)

(March 1-31) Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (March 16-April 15)

(March 16-April 15) Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 (Xbox 360 backwards compatible on Xbox One; March 1-15)

(Xbox 360 backwards compatible on Xbox One; March 1-15) Sonic Generations (Xbox 360 backwards compatible on Xbox One; March 16-31)

For those looking beyond the comic book world of Gotham City, Shantae's most recent outing is also on the docket. Meanwhile, two standout efforts from the Xbox 360 generation are going to be available this month. Lords of Shadow 2 is the follow-up to the heavily-hyped original game that saw Konami turn the Castlevania idea on its head by putting players in the role of Dracula himself. Then there's Sonic Generations, which had the distinction of bucking a trend by being an actual good modern Sonic game, one that celebrated the blue hedgehog's 2D roots while also containing some engaging 3D sections. If you're fresh off catching Sonic's big-screen outing and haven't tried this game out, maybe give it a look later in March.

As is the case every month, only Xbox Live Gold members are eligible to pick up these games and keep them. You can read more about what's available over on the Xbox Wire website.