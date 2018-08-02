Amy Hennig making a new Star Wars game with Skydance New Media
Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games have announced a new action-adventure Star Wars game.
Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games have announced a new action-adventure Star Wars game.
Skydance Interactive upgraded its mech shooter into one of the best experiences in VR.
The massively popular zombie franchise shuffles into New Orleans next year, exclusively in VR.
The development team at Skydance Studios spent hundreds of hours to make sure that piloting a mech in VR is as real as it gets.
Mech games are all about the connection between pilot and machine, and that human expression is at the center of Archangel: Hellfire.
Skydance has a hand in quite a few major franchises and this new partnership will expand their reach into the Chinese market.