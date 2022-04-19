Amy Hennig making a new Star Wars game with Skydance New Media Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games have announced a new action-adventure Star Wars game.

Uncharted co-creator Amy Hennig will get another crack at Star Wars, as her company Skydance New Media has announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games to create a new video game set in a galaxy far, far away. The new Star Wars game is described as a “narrative-driven action-adventure” game.

This news comes directly from the source, as both the official Star Wars and Skydance New Media websites shared news of the collaboration. The new game will be an original story set in the Star Wars universe. Not much is known about where in the timeline it will take place, or if it will tie into any other existing Star Wars works.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Amy Hennig in a statement. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

A screenshot from Amy Hennig's canceled Star Wars game with Visceral Games.

Amy Hennig’s previous Star Wars project at Visceral Games was famously canceled prior to publisher EA shuttering the studio. She’s shared glimpses and tidbits about what the game would have been over the years, and it remains one of the most talked-about canceled video game projects in recent memory. Now, the Uncharted co-creator will get another shot at bringing a Star Wars vision to life.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games.

It’s currently unclear if Skydance New Media’s Star Wars game will incorporate any ideas from Amy Hennig’s canceled project, or if it will go in an entirely new direction. As of now, all we know is that the game is a narrative-driven action-adventure experience. As we await more official details, as well as a release window, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.