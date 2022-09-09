Untitled Captain America & Black Panther game revealed at D23 Expo Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media is taking players back to World War II.

Friday's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase from the 2022 D23 Expo continued with a fresh reveal from Marvel and Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media studio. Players should brace themselves for an epic crossover between Captain American and Black Panther that takes them back in time to World War II. The game is called... well, there is no title, as of yet.

What is known about this untitled project? It's a narrative-driven single-player story that will take players into the World War II era. Players will take control of four different heroes at various points of the story: Captain America, a younger Steve Rogers long before he's frozen in ice; Black Panther, who is not T'Challa, but his grandfather Azzuri; Gabriel Jones, one of Nick Fury's Howling Commandos; and Nanali, the leader of the Wakandan Spy Network. Little else is known about the narrative, other than these characters are brought together by the escalating world conflict and growing threat of the Axis Power and HYDRA. While there are few details regarding the narrative, a post-livestream conversation with Hennig and fellow writer Marc Bernardin noted that the story will take inspiration from some noteworthy crossovers between Captain America and Black Panther in the comics, including Captain America/Black Panther: Flags of Our Fathers.

It's been a long, long journey for Skydance New Media and for Amy Hennig, specifically. Hennig joined Skydance back in November 2019 and while she's had a lot of success directing the Uncharted series, she was also at the center of a lot of turmoil. Recall that she was supposed to write a Star Wars game for Visceral Games before Electronic Arts decided to shutter Visceral Games for good and cancel the project. Even with this setback, however, Skydance and Hennig appear to be working on an entirely new Star Wars project.

There's no word on when Skydance's Marvel game will see the light of day. For those who may have missed the crucial bit of information earlier in the story, this game doesn't even have a title yet. However, the concept is one worth monitoring, so we'll be sure to follow this story at Shacknews.