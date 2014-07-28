Sayonara Wild Hearts comes to Steam with launch discount
One of the most stylish games on Switch and Apple Arcade is now coming to Steam, complete with a sale to go with its launch.
It was hard to make heads or tails of what Sayonara Wild Hearts was based on its first trailer, but it looks to deliver a unique playable music video experience. Shacknews goes hands-on.
Simogo aims to complete its trilogy of minimalist, atmospheric adventures with an ocean-based tale called The Sailor's Dream, coming later this year to iOS.
Simogo's 2013 iOS hit, Year Walk, has a release date for PC and Mac. The atmospheric puzzler will hit Steam on March 6.
Year Walk is coming to PC and Mac via Steam in early 2014, developer Simogo has announced.
The finalists for the 14th annual Independent Games Festival's Main Competition have been announced, highlighting some of the greatest indie games of 2012.