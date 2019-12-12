Sayonara Wild Hearts comes to Steam with launch discount One of the most stylish games on Switch and Apple Arcade is now coming to Steam, complete with a sale to go with its launch.

Sayonara Wild Hearts is one of the most unequivocally stylish games of 2019 with a soundtrack to match it. It’s won hearts and awards in its time on Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade, now players on Steam can get in on the fun. Sayonara Wild Hearts is coming to PC and players can pick it up at a discount with its launch on Steam.

Sayonara Wild Hearts arrived on Steam on December 12, 2019. Annapurna Interactive and Simogo’s “pop album video game” tells the story of heartbreak of a young woman and her 200mph journey through the discord of the universe to find her other self: The masked biker known as “The Fool.” Players will play through a multitude of gamestyles including runners, on-rails shooters, and much more as the woman seeks her true peace on this musical journey.

In addition to launching, Sayonara Wild Hearts came to Steam on a discount. Players can get it at $10.39 (20% off) for a limited time, or they can pick up a bundle which includes the game and the full soundtrack at $15.62 (32% off).

It’s great to see Sayonara Wild Hearts come to Steam. It’s easily one of the most memorable visual and aural experiences of the year and the soundtrack is absolutely worth it inside and outside the game. It’s use of neon colors isn’t jarring and despite having a fast-paced style of gameplay, it’s not difficult to follow. We enjoyed it when we got hands-on with the game before its launch, and since that launch, it has easily been one of the brightest stars of Apple Arcade. We’re happy to see such an artful and uplifting game bring in an audience that may have missed it on its initial run.

Sayonara Hearts is available now on Nintendo Switch, Apple devices, and Steam.