Sayonara Wild Hearts grooves onto Xbox One next week Become your true self in this colorful rhythm-action game now that it's headed to Xbox One.

Get ready to jump into the colorful, romantic world of Sayonara Wild Hearts, Simogo and Annapurna Interactive's critical darling that took audiences by surprise when it launched on just about every platform except Xbox One.

Now, it's finally making its way there, bringing its unique blend of riding motorcycles, shooting lasers, and "breaking hearts at 200 mph" to the system. You'll get to take control of a masked biker who calls herself The Fool as she takes on a series of rival allies: Little Death, Dancing Devils, Howling Moons, Stereo Lovers, and Hermit 64. Sayonara Wild Hearts has it all.

It combines the very best of rhythm gaming elements with platforming and endless runner action, and if you haven't played it just yet, you're certainly missing out - especially if you like classic gaming, great-looking visuals, and anime culture.

"It honestly felt refreshingly different to see that Sayonara Wild Hearts is basically exactly what it promises in its trailer. The music video motif is a creative one, with the game's narrative unfolding through its songs. It's a fun escape, just getting lost in each individual track. There look to be a handful of factions and plenty of replay value in place and it should be interesting to see how the game manages to maintain its charm over the course of each stage, particularly with Simogo promising new mechanics throughout the game," wrote our own Ozzie Mejia in his Sayonara Wild Hearts hands-on preview.

You can expect the game to hit Xbox One on February 25. That's next week, so be sure to mark your calendars.