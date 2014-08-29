Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments free on Epic Games Store now
Next week, the Epic Games Store will add Just Cause 4 to its free game rotation, so don't sleep on this installment of goodies.
Frogwares has issues a statement claiming that Focus Home is pulling their games and withholding title IDs following the dissolvement of their publishing agreement.
Check out what it's like to interrogate people of interest as the legend from Baker Street.
Because these cases are far from elementary.
Capitalizing on the popularity of a video from a 2006 game, Focus Interactive and Frogwares have "announced" Creepy Watson: The Return, an option in Sherlock Holmes to turn on the silent follower.