Final Fantasy creator talks about possible PC release and sequel for Fantasian
Hironobu Sakaguchi spoke about wanting to meet player expectations when it comes to things like a PC release for Fantasian.
Hironobu Sakaguchi spoke about wanting to meet player expectations when it comes to things like a PC release for Fantasian.
Spintires: MudRunner is getting a sequel with the promise of new features and enhancements.
Can the new Doom go back to its roots while growing out on new hardware?
The new Mortal Kombat could be a huge step in the series...so we've got some ideas for it.
Left 4 Dead's latest sequel may not be far off, according to a former studio member.