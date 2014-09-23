How to sign up for the Rocksmith+ PC closed beta
Get ready to rock with the Rocksmith+ PC closed beta, which gives you a few weeks of musical goodness.
The real guitar edutainment franchise is making its return after an extended hiatus.
Rocksmith 2014 is making the jump to current-gen as an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version of the game will be made available this November.
Five classical renditions of Bach's best will be transformed into rock rhythms for the guitar game.
ESRB and Korean rating listings indicate that the music sim is next-gen bound.