How to sign up for the Rocksmith+ PC closed beta Get ready to rock with the Rocksmith+ PC closed beta, which gives you a few weeks of musical goodness.

The Rocksmith+ PC closed beta is coming soon and players that want to get in on the fun can sign up for the beta now. This new version of Rocksmith was announced during the Ubisoft Forward event at E3 2021. Spots are limited, so make sure you sign up if you’re looking to experience it before anyone else.

Rocksmith+ PC closed beta sign-up

The Rocksmith+ PC closed beta is set to go from June 12 until July 22. This gives music lovers a little over five weeks to experience Ubisoft’s next entry in the Rocksmith series. Signing up for a spot in the closed beta is simple:

Visit the Rocksmith+ Beta site Select the Register Now button Login or create an Ubisoft account

The Rocksmith site has this to say about Rocksmith+

Rocksmith+ has world premiere learning tools that takes the guesswork out of music mastery. But even the world’s premier music learning software needs to be fine-tuned for the millions of songs we plan to have down the road.

Rocksmith+ isn’t just a game, it’s an opportunity for players to learn how to actually play acoustic, electric, and bass guitars. The service features tabulated music, which makes learning a bit easier. Be sure to sign up for the Rocksmith+ PC closed beta so you can get a look at the game before it releases later this year. Keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest our of E3 2021.