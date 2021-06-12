New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Rocksmith+ coming in 2021, PC closed beta registrations open today

The real guitar edutainment franchise is making its return after an extended hiatus.

Chris Jarrard
5

Released a few years after the plastic instrument craze was kicked into high gear by Harmonix’s Guitar Hero series, Rocksmith took the successful note track formula from the popular music games of the time and applied the mechanics to real guitar playing. The most recent entry in the series released in 2014 with a few years of post-launch DLC support. During today’s Ubisoft Forward event, the world got its first look at the new follow up Rocksmith+.

Unlike the previous Rocksmith games, it appears that Rocksmith+ will transition to a subscription-based pay model for those wanting to learn guitar with the software. Making use of a special USB recording device, Rocksmith is able to recognize the notes and chords from any guitar with electric pickups installed. 

A press release offers more details on Rocksmith+, including word on the closed beta on PC, for which registration is now open.

Over the past 10 years, nearly 5 million people have learned how to play guitar and bass using the award-winning Rocksmith Method. Now they’re making it even easier with Rocksmith+, an interactive music learning subscription service that takes the guesswork out of music mastery. This new version also lets you rock out with your favorite Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer models.

Even the world’s premier music learning software needs fine-tuning. So they’re inviting you to test it out free and make Rocksmith+ even better. Pick up your acoustic, electric, or bass guitar, and register for the Rocksmith+ PC closed beta today, where you’ll get early access to exclusive features like:

  • Realtime Feedback – Connect your instrument for accurate note detection Riff Repeater –
  • Control song speeds so you can practice at your own pace An Expansive Library –
  • Choose from a vast and ever-growing library of songs

The game will also be able to record guitar tones from your mobile device, according to the reveal presentation during Ubisoft Forward E3 2021. The game is expected to launch later this year.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 12, 2021 12:31 PM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Rocksmith+ coming in 2021, PC closed beta registrations open today

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2021 9:41 AM

      Gibson Guitars leaks ROCKSMITH+

      https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/guitar-company-gibson-has-accidentally-leaked-ubisofts-rocksmith-early/

      • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2021 9:58 AM

        subscription model

        le sigh

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 12, 2021 10:00 AM

        Subscription model makes me instantly groan but maybe it could be cool if you get access to the entire library of music I guess? Depends on how much it is.

        RS 2014 is still solid so they'll have to do something impressive to make it worth updating.

        • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2021 10:25 AM

          same, I'd love to play but I don't want to lose access to everything once I cancel or the service (inevitably) ends. Hopefully there are other options besides just subbing.

        • jonin legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 12, 2021 1:11 PM

          If it’s like 5 bucks I’d be down depending on the songs

          • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 12, 2021 1:12 PM

            Surely it will be $9.99

            If it's $4.99, though, that'd be pretty sweet

      • theWhite legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 12, 2021 10:02 AM

        Gibson dont give a FUCK!

      • fleabug legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 12, 2021 10:15 AM

        I get decent value out of a Fender Play subscription, and if it had a rocksmith app it would be pretty fucking cool.

        Hmmm

      • Clay legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2021 11:05 AM

        I’ve gotten sufficient play out of Rocksmith that I’d probably pay the sub fee if they kept pumping out DLC song.

      • Ride-My-Rocket legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 12, 2021 11:11 AM

        As soon as I saw "Ubisoft" in the URL, I knew something about the news would suck.

      • Rag and Bone Man legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 12, 2021 1:35 PM

        As much money as I pumped into Rocksmith 2014, I don't know if I will go with subscription. I still have all the songs from the old one and I think that's pretty good. Maybe I'll just wait and see if it's worth it.

      • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 12, 2021 2:37 PM

        Anyone else getting fatigue from reading the word “leak” so often? It’s so cringey. 99% of the time it isn’t a leak. Leaks suck so why do we use that word? Fuck.

Hello, Meet Lola