Rocksmith+ coming in 2021, PC closed beta registrations open today The real guitar edutainment franchise is making its return after an extended hiatus.

Released a few years after the plastic instrument craze was kicked into high gear by Harmonix’s Guitar Hero series, Rocksmith took the successful note track formula from the popular music games of the time and applied the mechanics to real guitar playing. The most recent entry in the series released in 2014 with a few years of post-launch DLC support. During today’s Ubisoft Forward event, the world got its first look at the new follow up Rocksmith+.

Unlike the previous Rocksmith games, it appears that Rocksmith+ will transition to a subscription-based pay model for those wanting to learn guitar with the software. Making use of a special USB recording device, Rocksmith is able to recognize the notes and chords from any guitar with electric pickups installed.

A press release offers more details on Rocksmith+, including word on the closed beta on PC, for which registration is now open.

Over the past 10 years, nearly 5 million people have learned how to play guitar and bass using the award-winning Rocksmith Method. Now they’re making it even easier with Rocksmith+, an interactive music learning subscription service that takes the guesswork out of music mastery. This new version also lets you rock out with your favorite Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer models.

Even the world’s premier music learning software needs fine-tuning. So they’re inviting you to test it out free and make Rocksmith+ even better. Pick up your acoustic, electric, or bass guitar, and register for the Rocksmith+ PC closed beta today, where you’ll get early access to exclusive features like:

Realtime Feedback – Connect your instrument for accurate note detection Riff Repeater –

Control song speeds so you can practice at your own pace An Expansive Library –

Choose from a vast and ever-growing library of songs

The game will also be able to record guitar tones from your mobile device, according to the reveal presentation during Ubisoft Forward E3 2021. The game is expected to launch later this year.