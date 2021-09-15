Rocksmith+ delayed to 2022 following closed PC beta response Based on response from the community during the recent PC closed beta, Rocksmith+'s developers have delayed the game to 2022.

With Rocksmith+ Ubisoft San Francisco is aiming to spark new interest in the publisher’s guitar edutainment title. Rocksmith has been has been around since 2011 and is built to not only allow players to play fun challenges with a real guitar, but also actually learn how to play as they go. However, it looks like the new game still needs some time in the oven. Feedback on the recent PC closed beta test has guided the developers to the decision to delay the game out of its originally planned 2021 release window and into next year.

This delay decision was announced in a developer’s diary blog by Rocksmith+ Lead Producer Arthur von Nagel on September 14, 2021. According to the post, Rocksmith+ will be delayed into 2022 based on testing and response to the recent PC Closed Beta.

“We’ve mapped out the work we’d like to prioritize following your feedback and decided to push the release of Rocksmith+ to 2022,” Nagel writes.

Nagel went on to write that the delay is also spurred by not only the desire to deliver a product Rocksmith fans and newcomers will enjoy, but also take pressure off the team to deliver this year.

“Since Rocksmith+ will be a live service built on constant updates, feature improvements and new content, we must think long term,” the post continues. “Work-life balance is an important consideration as we plan our launch date and accompanying live service support post launch. A healthy team means a healthy product built to last for many years to come. Thank you all for your patience and for your understanding while we put in the extra time.”

While it was originally set for a Summer 2021 launch, it looks like Ubisoft San Francisco has its work cut out for it and is in no mad rush to shove Rocksmith+ out the door. We don’t have a concrete new date or window beyond 2022, so stay tuned for further details and updates on a release date as they become available.