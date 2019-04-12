Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy allegedly leaked via Microsoft Store listing
According to a quickly-pulled Microsoft Store game page, the modern Tomb Raider trilogy could be coming in one neat package this March.
Alicia Vikander will return as Lara Croft in an upcoming Tomb Raider sequel that has a new writer on board.
To portray Lara Croft across three games, Luddington tapped into a reservoir of loss and identity.
Eidos Montreal clears up the confusion around Shadow of the Tomb Raider's language barrier, or lack thereof.
In 1996, Core Design's Tomb Raider revolutionized 3D gaming. Six years later, the franchise and its heroine had fallen from grace. Developers from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal look back on their blockbuster origin trilogy, and discuss how Lara Croft came back from darkness to take her place in the spotlight as one of gaming's most powerful and resourceful icons.
Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has formed the new Crystal Northwest studio, plus hired some top industry talents to its Redwood Shores studio.
The special edition celebrates two decades of raiding tombs.
The special-edition case commemorates 20 years of Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider franchise.
All the action, all the DLC, new content and modes ... and stupid zombies.