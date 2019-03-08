PlayStation Portal Remote Play-dedicated handheld revealed for launch in late 2023
The PlayStation Portal will be able to connect and stream PS5 content over Wi-Fi, and will retail at $199.99 USD.
Apple iPhones and iPads running iOS 12.1 or later can now engage Remote Play with PS4 hardware that is running on update 6.50.
Oh, and PS Now has been officially announced for PC.
With update 3.50, PlayStation 4 users can finally play their PS4 games on PC, via Remote Play.
We really hope this program ends up being released some time in the future. It looks like it could offer a great Remote Play experience for PlayStation 4 owners.
Bungie has tweaked the PS Vita's Remote Play feature so handheld gamers can actually compete with console players.
At IFA in Berlin, Sony announced its new Xperia Z3 mobile devices will be the first to support Remote Play. Playing on your PS4 while you're on the go just became much easier!
Knack will use Remote Play to let you play co-op across the PS4 and Vita. Sony showed the feature in action at the Brazil Game Show.
When Sony debuted PS4, it showcased the ability to stream games to Vita via Remote Play. And apparently, supporting Sony's handheld is now mandatory for most games coming to Sony's new home console.
Patches for the God of War Collection and Ico & Shadow of the Colossus Collection have enabled Remote Play for the Vita.