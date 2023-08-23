PlayStation Portal Remote Play-dedicated handheld revealed for launch in late 2023 The PlayStation Portal will be able to connect and stream PS5 content over Wi-Fi, and will retail at $199.99 USD.

Earlier this year, PlayStation teased a new portable handheld by the name of Project Q, set to allow users to access PS5 games and features remotely on the same Wi-Fi network. Today, they have officially unveiled new details about the device, starting with naming it the PlayStation Portal. The Portal has also been given a price tag and launch window set within the end of 2023.

PlayStation officially unveiled the PlayStation Portal handheld in a PlayStation Blog post on August 23, 2023. The Portal features an 8-inch LCD 1080p display that runs at 60hz and allows for up to 60fps. It can access PlayStation Remote play and access your PlayStation 5 remotely as long as you are on the same Wi-Fi network as the console. That means while it can’t necessarily be used for travel gaming, it can allow others to access the TV while you play PS5 games on the Portal, whether in the same room or elsewhere in network reach. The PlayStation Portal will launch before the end of 2023 and will retail at $199.99 USD.

The PlayStation Portal will allow handheld access to the PS5 and its games over a Wi-Fi connection.

Source: PlayStation

Announced earlier this year as PlayStation's Project Q, the PlayStation Portal has received mixed reception as we waited for more details on the device. While the device offers some level of versatility as far as being able to play supported games on and off the actual PS5 console, its inability to play beyond Remote Play and the requirement of the Wi-Fi network to play could leave it a bit limited. Either way, within the household, it looks like it will add some versatility to your home gaming setup.

With no firm release date set for the PlayStation Portal yet, stay tuned for more details on the PlayStation’s new handheld as we wait for updates to drop.