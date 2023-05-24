PlayStation Project Q announced for launch in late 2023 Project Q is a handheld device containing all of the PS5 DualSense controller's features that will allow players to play compatible PS5 games via Remote Play.

With the PlayStation Showcase 2023, Sony took the opportunity to show off some new hardware coming later this year. Project Q is a new handheld device coming from Sony that features PS5 DualSense controller technology, an 8-inch LCD screen, and will allow player to play compatible PS5 games anywhere away from the TV with Remote Play. It’s set to arrive in late 2023.

PlayStation revealed and set a release window on Project Q during the PlayStation Showcase 2023 presentation on May 24, 2023. The device was reported to be coming in later 2023. Essentially, it’s a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller cut in half and strapped to either end of an 8-inch LCD screen said to be capable of 1080p resolution and 60fps gameplay. Much like the DualSense, it will also feature adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The device will allow players to enjoy PlayStation 5 games and apps via Remote Play over Wi-Fi2.

The Project Q handheld follows a large spike of tech companies developing handheld gaming technology over the course of the last several years. Arguably what began with the WiiU and was improved with the Nintendo Switch has exploded into products like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally. PlayStation’s Project Q might not let you leave the comfort of your PlayStation 5’s home to play on the road without a good internet connection to access Remote Play. That said, we should still be able to access everything on the PS5 with the Project Q, whether we’re sitting in front of the TV or wandering elsewhere in the house.

With no release date set for Project Q just yet, stay tuned for more details as they become available later this year. We’ll share updates and coverage on the Project Q as it drops.