PlayStation Portal gets November 2023 release date Sony's oddly specific handheld will be rolling out in the middle of November this year for $199.99 USD and pre-orders are open now.

Last week, Sony surprised many with the reveal of an interestingly specific peripheral coming for the PlayStation 5 in the form of the PlayStation Portal. This handheld device lets you access your PS5 via remote play and enjoy everything your console has to offer anywhere that you can be on a Wi-Fi connection. Now the device has a release date and pre-orders have opened up. The PlayStation Portal is scheduled to release in the middle of November 2023.

Sony announced the release date and opened pre-orders for the PlayStation Portal via a PlayStation Blog post this week. We now know that the PlayStation Portal will be launching on November 15, 2023 in select markets of the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. The device can be pre-ordered right now exclusively at the PlayStation Direct online store. However, on September 29, 2023, pre-orders for the PlayStation Portal will also open up at select retailors in the regions listed above. The device will retail at $199.99 USD.

Source: PlayStation

The PlayStation Portal has been an interesting proposition since its announcement. It is essentially a PS5 DualSense controller split in two and affixed to either end of an 8-inch LCD screen. It’s capable of playing at 1080p and 60FPS, and includes many of the features of the DualSense such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for games that utilize those features. It also doesn’t need to be near your PS5 to play. The two just need to be connected to any Wi-Fi network and not necessarily the same one with your PS5 set up to allow access via Remote Play. Even so, $199.99 is a hefty price tag for a device that’s almost exclusively built for PS5 remote play.

With the release date set on the PlayStation Portal and pre-orders opened, it will be interesting to see if Sony’s new peripheral pays off. Stay tuned as we watch for further details and updates leading up to its November released date.