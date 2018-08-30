Age of Empires 4 gets October release date at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase
Age of Empires 4 is coming to PC in just a few short months and Xbox Game Pass users will be able to get it on day one.
Age of Empires 4 is coming to PC in just a few short months and Xbox Game Pass users will be able to get it on day one.
The folks at Humble Bundle are offering a 100 percent discount on a largely-forgotten 2011 classic.
The game has fewer concurrent players than its RTS predecessors.
Microsoft has announced that the studio best known for the likes of Company of Heroes is now working on Age of Empires IV.
Clear you calendar for the weekend of April 21-24 if you want to play Space Marines Eldar or Orks.
There will be three separate editions, including one with a Godsplitter Daemon Hammer.
They are tracking down a pointy stick that is supposed to decide the fate of the races.
It's tough being a hero in a galactic war.
We now have something more than a 30-second JPG.
Dawn of War 3 may be revealed, but you wouldn't know from the 30-second JPG.