Sega sells Company of Heroes dev Relic Entertainment & cuts 240 jobs The layoffs affected employees across Sega Europe, Creative Assembly, and Sega HARDlight.

New layoffs have hit Sega’s European properties and studios this week, alongside the company selling off Company of Heroes and Dawn of War developer Relic Entertainment. The company sold off Relic, which will not move to operate as an independent gaming studio. However, this also included a layoff of 240 employees, spread across Sega Europe, Creative Assembly, and Sega HARDlight.

Relic Entertainment’s sale was confirmed by Relic itself, which shared a statement following the sale:

With an external investor, Relic Entertainment will become an independently-run development studio. This is a huge change for us, but one thing does not change; we want to create amazing things for our fans… We want to thank Sega, whose support over the years and guidance during this transition have been instrumental to our success. We may be out of the Sega business, but we remain friends and colleagues.

Relic Entertainment has been bought from Sega Europe by another investor, which will allow the company to act as an independent developer for the foreseeable future.

Source: Relic Entertainment

Unfortunately, the feelings might not be so sweet elsewhere. The sale of Relic Entertainment came alongside the layoffs throughout parts of the company. Newly appointed head of Sega Europe Jurgen Post shared a statement on the layoffs, as shared by GamesIndustry.biz:

I want to sincerely apologize for the worry and understandable distress this news will cause, particularly for those directly affected. These decisions have been incredibly tough to make, and they follow meticulous consideration and deliberation with leadership teams across the business. Change is necessary to secure the future of our games business, and to ensure that we are well placed to deliver the best possible experiences to our players going forward.

Sega Europe’s layoffs come at a curious time, as Sega of America’s unionized workers just finished ratifying one of the first union contracts in a major US gaming company this week, securing rights and benefits for around 150 employees. With these cuts, Sega also adds to the thousands of employees laid off throughout the gaming industry in 2024 already. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.