Sega sells Company of Heroes dev Relic Entertainment & cuts 240 jobs

The layoffs affected employees across Sega Europe, Creative Assembly, and Sega HARDlight.
TJ Denzer
Image via Relic Entertainment
1

New layoffs have hit Sega’s European properties and studios this week, alongside the company selling off Company of Heroes and Dawn of War developer Relic Entertainment. The company sold off Relic, which will not move to operate as an independent gaming studio. However, this also included a layoff of 240 employees, spread across Sega Europe, Creative Assembly, and Sega HARDlight.

Relic Entertainment’s sale was confirmed by Relic itself, which shared a statement following the sale:

Relic Entertainment's statement on being sold by Sega
Relic Entertainment has been bought from Sega Europe by another investor, which will allow the company to act as an independent developer for the foreseeable future.
Source: Relic Entertainment

Unfortunately, the feelings might not be so sweet elsewhere. The sale of Relic Entertainment came alongside the layoffs throughout parts of the company. Newly appointed head of Sega Europe Jurgen Post shared a statement on the layoffs, as shared by GamesIndustry.biz:

Sega Europe’s layoffs come at a curious time, as Sega of America’s unionized workers just finished ratifying one of the first union contracts in a major US gaming company this week, securing rights and benefits for around 150 employees. With these cuts, Sega also adds to the thousands of employees laid off throughout the gaming industry in 2024 already. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

