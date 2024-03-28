Sega sells Company of Heroes dev Relic Entertainment & cuts 240 jobs
The layoffs affected employees across Sega Europe, Creative Assembly, and Sega HARDlight.
New layoffs have hit Sega’s European properties and studios this week, alongside the company selling off Company of Heroes and Dawn of War developer Relic Entertainment. The company sold off Relic, which will not move to operate as an independent gaming studio. However, this also included a layoff of 240 employees, spread across Sega Europe, Creative Assembly, and Sega HARDlight.
Relic Entertainment’s sale was confirmed by Relic itself, which shared a statement following the sale:
Unfortunately, the feelings might not be so sweet elsewhere. The sale of Relic Entertainment came alongside the layoffs throughout parts of the company. Newly appointed head of Sega Europe Jurgen Post shared a statement on the layoffs, as shared by GamesIndustry.biz:
Sega Europe’s layoffs come at a curious time, as Sega of America’s unionized workers just finished ratifying one of the first union contracts in a major US gaming company this week, securing rights and benefits for around 150 employees. With these cuts, Sega also adds to the thousands of employees laid off throughout the gaming industry in 2024 already. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.
