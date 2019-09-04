Co-op survival romp Green Hell arrives on consoles in June
Escape the Amazon rainforest in Creepy Jar's open-world game for the first time on consoles.
Escape the Amazon rainforest in Creepy Jar's open-world game for the first time on consoles.
Be ready to jump into the newest entry in the square-jawed shootfest with this guide to Gears 5 release times.
Do it for Shaqnews!
Age of Empires Online is now slated for release this fall, according to a tweet from the official account linked to the game.