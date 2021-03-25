Co-op survival romp Green Hell arrives on consoles in June
Escape the Amazon rainforest in Creepy Jar's open-world game for the first time on consoles.
As one of the standout survival games to come out of the glut of releases following the success of DayZ and Rust, Green Hell put its own twist on the genre with a fresh setting and unsettling atmosphere. Previously exclusive to the PC via Steam, Green Hell was announced for consoles back in 2019 and will finally be released this coming June.
The original PC release received positive reviews from media and players alike. This summer, the game will be made available for PS4 and Xbox One. Also coming over from the PC version of the game is the fantastic cooperative mode that allows friends to battle the elements as a team.
Green Hell’s official Steam page synopsis further covers what prospective players can look forward to.
Developer Creepy Jar aims to launch on consoles in June and will announce a firm date in the coming weeks.
-
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Co-op survival romp Green Hell arrives on consoles in June