Co-op survival romp Green Hell arrives on consoles in June Escape the Amazon rainforest in Creepy Jar's open-world game for the first time on consoles.

As one of the standout survival games to come out of the glut of releases following the success of DayZ and Rust, Green Hell put its own twist on the genre with a fresh setting and unsettling atmosphere. Previously exclusive to the PC via Steam, Green Hell was announced for consoles back in 2019 and will finally be released this coming June.

The original PC release received positive reviews from media and players alike. This summer, the game will be made available for PS4 and Xbox One. Also coming over from the PC version of the game is the fantastic cooperative mode that allows friends to battle the elements as a team.

Green Hell’s official Steam page synopsis further covers what prospective players can look forward to.

You are left alone in the jungle without any food or equipment, trying to survive and find your way out. Clinging to life, the player is set on a journey of durability as the effects of solitude wear heavy not only on the body but also the mind. How long can you survive against the dangers of the unknown? On this journey, you won’t get any help from the outside world. Equipped only with your bare hands you’ll have to learn actual survival techniques to build shelters, make tools, and craft weapons in order to hunt and defend yourself. Constantly threatened by the jungle you’ll fight with both wild animals and tropical sicknesses. Players will also have to face the traps set by your own mind and fears that crawl in the darkness of the endless jungle.

Developer Creepy Jar aims to launch on consoles in June and will announce a firm date in the coming weeks.