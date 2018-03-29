Volition studio to close amid Embracer Group restructuring
Following underperformance of the recent Saints Row and Embracer's restructuring, Volition was announced to be closing down effective immediately.
Following underperformance of the recent Saints Row and Embracer's restructuring, Volition was announced to be closing down effective immediately.
THQ Nordic continues to pour love into all your favorite games of yesteryear.
It's emulated, and not a remastered version of the PS2 classic, but it works.
PEGI has the PS2 classic for the current Sony console, but nothing on the ESRB yet.
Red Faction: Guerrilla is a Games for Windows Live title no more. It has made the transition to Steamworks and has some new additions to celebrate the occasion.
Xbox celebrates some of its lesser-known titles with November's Games with Gold.
Nordic Games has outlined its preliminary plans and hopes for the various THQ properties it recently picked up, including Darksiders, Red Faction, and Titan Quest.
"Most of these games have sold in the millions. There is a love for these titles. Red Faction has millions of fans. They were disappointed with the last installment, but I think there is potential in it. And of course Darksiders, everyone, everyone would like to see something come from that."
For $4.9 million, Nordic Games has acquired Darksiders, Red Faction, MX vs ATV, and more from THQ.
Sales of Red Faction: Armageddon were "below our expectations," according to THQ CEO Brian Farrell. With middling reviews and low sales, the Red Faction franchise is being placed on hold.