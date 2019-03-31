Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope dev on improving & evolving its tactics
We sat down with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope producer Xavier Manzanares to talk about how the team has improved this sequel over its predecessor.
We recently got our hands on an early build of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and the new strategic options have us buzzing for more.
A For Honor + Rabbids special April Fools' Day special mini-event has officially kicked off.
Please take a look at this ridiculously awesome game from the folks at Ubisoft.
Super Mario and the raving Rabbids doesn't make much sense on paper. Here are ideas for other Nintendo mash-ups that could work better.
Ubisoft's Rabbids are coming to the big screen, as Ubisoft and Sony have announced a partnership to develop the franchise into a feature-length film.
Ubisoft announced Rabbids Big Bang today, a smartphone and tablet title coming this fall.
The Raving Rabbids TV series will debut on August 3. Rabbids Invasion will consist of 26 half-hour episodes, and tie into an upcoming Xbox One "interactive TV show" game.
We know that many of you were disappointed by the lack of TV at Microsoft's E3 press conference earlier today. Thankfully, Ubisoft is picking up the slack.