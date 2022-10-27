Ubisoft Q2 2023 suggests heavy reliance on Mario + Rabbids through Q3 & Q4 With Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope's success, Ubisoft will be relying mostly on that and Just Dance 2023 through the latter half of its fiscal year.

Ubisoft has had itself a pretty slow and low year of games in its fiscal 2023. That was, up until the release of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The game exploded with good reviews and has served to be a huge boon to Ubisoft’s year, not to mention one that it plans to use to coast through the latter end of its FY2023. Ubisoft dropped its Q2 2023 earnings results, and in it the group attributed major recent success to the launch of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, suggesting that Mario + Rabbids and Just Dance 2023 will be its major contributors throughout the second half of its fiscal year.

Ubisoft shared its Q2 2023 earnings results via its investor relations website on October 27, 2022. The company had a few wins to share in Q2, including claims that Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six: Siege outperformed expectations in the previous quarter. However, the best is yet to come for Ubisoft. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope didn’t figure heavily into Q2 which ended in September while the game launched on October 20, but it will be part of Ubisoft’s Q3 and Q4. And it will be a huge part at that.

Ubisoft seems ready to ride the success of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope into the holidays alongside the likes of Just Dance 2023 and its mobile gaming efforts.

Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft claims the critical response and feedback on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has been hugely promising for the quarters ahead.

“With an 86 Opencritic score and an exceptional 97% recommendation score, the game is one of the highest quality releases this year on Nintendo Switch,” Ubisoft wrote of Sparks of Hope. “We will build its momentum through the Holiday season with an ambitious marketing plan and material support from Nintendo. On top of this and other upcoming releases and content updates, a key contributor to this semester will be our mobile licensing partnership.”

Indeed, Sparks of Hope was a fantastic time and well-reviewed here at Shacknews. Moreover, Just Dance is always a series Ubisoft can rely on for a wealth of sales and revenue. Promoting these games alongside mobile efforts seem to be the gameplan for Ubisoft throughout the latter half of its year, and one that looks to pay off well. Stay tuned for more financial reporting as companies release their quarterly earnings results throughout the weeks ahead.