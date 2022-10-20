Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Controls & button layout - Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

If you want to see how to handle any and all actions in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, we have the controls covered here.
TJ Denzer
Image via Ubisoft
1

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is out in the wild and with it comes an all-new collaborative adventure between Mario and Mushroom Kingdom characters and the zany Raving Rabbids. This is a spruced up and polished new turn-based strategy RPG and players may want to keep a list of controls and what buttons do what on hand. Thankfully, we have all of the controls and button layout for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope right here for you!

Controls & button layout - Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope isn’t terribly hard to control for its improvements. Still, you’ll have a few different controls for battles and overworld exploration and interaction. First, let’s have a look at exploration.

Exploration controls

Exploration controls in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Source: Ubisoft

These controls are tied into exploration in the overworld outside of battles.

Battle
Action Button
Boost (sprinting) X
Open Team Management Y
Back/Cancel/Exit B
Interact/Confirm A
Team Heal Menu D-pad down
Reset Camera R
Reset Camera L
Activate Beep-o's Scan Power ZL
Activate Beep-o's Wave Power ZR
Move Party Left stick
Move Camera Right stick
Open Orientation Menu - Button
Open Options/Settings Menu + Button

Battle controls

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Battle Controls
Battle controls in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Source: Ubisoft

These controls are tied into actions and movement used during combat.

Tacticam
Action Button
Open/Close Item Bag X
Enemy Turn/Fast Forward Y
Back/Cancel/Exit B
Interact/Confirm A
Switch Heroes D-pad
First Spark Preview R
Second Spark Preview L
Attack Preview ZL
Technique Preview ZR
Move Character Left stick
Move Camera Right stick
Beep-O Tacticam Left Stick (Press)
Open Options/Settings Menu + Button

Tacticam controls

Tacticam controls in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
These controls are specific to the use of Beep-O in battle to analyze your enemies before an during battles.

Exploration
Action Button
Show/Hide Info X
Lock/Unlock Area Y
Back/Cancel/Exit B
Analyze Target A
Team Heal Menu D-pad down
Toggle Camera Distance ZR
Move Beep-o Left stick
Move Camera Right stick
Switch Target D-Pad Left/Right
Browse Target Abilities D-Pad Up/Down
Open Options/Settings Menu + Button

That will cover everything as far as controls in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope go. Be sure to check out our full review as well as guides like how long it takes to beat the game!

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

