Controls & button layout - Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
If you want to see how to handle any and all actions in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, we have the controls covered here.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is out in the wild and with it comes an all-new collaborative adventure between Mario and Mushroom Kingdom characters and the zany Raving Rabbids. This is a spruced up and polished new turn-based strategy RPG and players may want to keep a list of controls and what buttons do what on hand. Thankfully, we have all of the controls and button layout for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope right here for you!
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope isn’t terribly hard to control for its improvements. Still, you’ll have a few different controls for battles and overworld exploration and interaction. First, let’s have a look at exploration.
Exploration controls
These controls are tied into exploration in the overworld outside of battles.
|Battle
|Action
|Button
|Boost (sprinting)
|X
|Open Team Management
|Y
|Back/Cancel/Exit
|B
|Interact/Confirm
|A
|Team Heal Menu
|D-pad down
|Reset Camera
|R
|Reset Camera
|L
|Activate Beep-o's Scan Power
|ZL
|Activate Beep-o's Wave Power
|ZR
|Move Party
|Left stick
|Move Camera
|Right stick
|Open Orientation Menu
|- Button
|Open Options/Settings Menu
|+ Button
Battle controls
These controls are tied into actions and movement used during combat.
|Tacticam
|Action
|Button
|Open/Close Item Bag
|X
|Enemy Turn/Fast Forward
|Y
|Back/Cancel/Exit
|B
|Interact/Confirm
|A
|Switch Heroes
|D-pad
|First Spark Preview
|R
|Second Spark Preview
|L
|Attack Preview
|ZL
|Technique Preview
|ZR
|Move Character
|Left stick
|Move Camera
|Right stick
|Beep-O Tacticam
|Left Stick (Press)
|Open Options/Settings Menu
|+ Button
Tacticam controls
These controls are specific to the use of Beep-O in battle to analyze your enemies before an during battles.
|Exploration
|Action
|Button
|Show/Hide Info
|X
|Lock/Unlock Area
|Y
|Back/Cancel/Exit
|B
|Analyze Target
|A
|Team Heal Menu
|D-pad down
|Toggle Camera Distance
|ZR
|Move Beep-o
|Left stick
|Move Camera
|Right stick
|Switch Target
|D-Pad Left/Right
|Browse Target Abilities
|D-Pad Up/Down
|Open Options/Settings Menu
|+ Button
That will cover everything as far as controls in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope go. Be sure to check out our full review as well as guides like how long it takes to beat the game!
