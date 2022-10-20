Controls & button layout - Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope If you want to see how to handle any and all actions in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, we have the controls covered here.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is out in the wild and with it comes an all-new collaborative adventure between Mario and Mushroom Kingdom characters and the zany Raving Rabbids. This is a spruced up and polished new turn-based strategy RPG and players may want to keep a list of controls and what buttons do what on hand. Thankfully, we have all of the controls and button layout for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope right here for you!

Controls & button layout - Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope isn’t terribly hard to control for its improvements. Still, you’ll have a few different controls for battles and overworld exploration and interaction. First, let’s have a look at exploration.

Exploration controls

Exploration controls in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

These controls are tied into exploration in the overworld outside of battles.

Battle Action Button Boost (sprinting) X Open Team Management Y Back/Cancel/Exit B Interact/Confirm A Team Heal Menu D-pad down Reset Camera R Reset Camera L Activate Beep-o's Scan Power ZL Activate Beep-o's Wave Power ZR Move Party Left stick Move Camera Right stick Open Orientation Menu - Button Open Options/Settings Menu + Button

Battle controls

Battle controls in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

These controls are tied into actions and movement used during combat.

Tacticam Action Button Open/Close Item Bag X Enemy Turn/Fast Forward Y Back/Cancel/Exit B Interact/Confirm A Switch Heroes D-pad First Spark Preview R Second Spark Preview L Attack Preview ZL Technique Preview ZR Move Character Left stick Move Camera Right stick Beep-O Tacticam Left Stick (Press) Open Options/Settings Menu + Button

Tacticam controls

Tacticam controls in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

These controls are specific to the use of Beep-O in battle to analyze your enemies before an during battles.

Exploration Action Button Show/Hide Info X Lock/Unlock Area Y Back/Cancel/Exit B Analyze Target A Team Heal Menu D-pad down Toggle Camera Distance ZR Move Beep-o Left stick Move Camera Right stick Switch Target D-Pad Left/Right Browse Target Abilities D-Pad Up/Down Open Options/Settings Menu + Button

That will cover everything as far as controls in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope go.