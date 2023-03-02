Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gets new demo on the Switch If you skipped over the second chapter in the ridiculously good Mario + Rabbids series, you can see what you're missing in a new demo on the Switch now.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was a stellar, but underperforming gym of the late 2022 video game release calendar. While it was critically acclaimed, that apparently didn’t amount to the sales Ubisoft was looking for with the game. However, those who passed on this pretty solid tactical RPG adventure can now check out a taste of what it has to offer at no charge. There’s a new demo for Sparks of Hope on the Nintendo Switch eShop and it’s available now.

Ubisoft announced the new demo for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope via a new trailer on March 2, 2023. The new demo has launched on the Sparks of Hope Switch eShop page and can be downloaded for free at your leisure. The demo goes over much of the early game, including the prologue and much of the campaign on the first planet, Beacon Beach.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was a pretty impeccable adventure, getting high marks in our Shacknews review. There are also plenty of plans in the works for post-launch DLC for the game, including new story content, challenges, and even characters like Rayman. The first of these, Tower of Doooom, came out for the game today and brings plenty of new fun to the adventure.

Even so, Ubisoft would go on to say that as much as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was praised, it didn’t sell as well as the company hoped. A shame because it’s quite a good game. If you want to see for yourself, be sure to check out the demo on Switch now that it’s available.