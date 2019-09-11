Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim lets you romance the killers
Coming later in 2022, Hooked on You is a wildly different visual novel take on the Dead by Daylight universe, letting you date your favorite maniacs.
Coming later in 2022, Hooked on You is a wildly different visual novel take on the Dead by Daylight universe, letting you date your favorite maniacs.
Forget Twitter brand "personalities," this is actually interesting.
Zombies will be some of your best allies in the upcoming Moving Hazard and a new video is showing just how players will be able to control the undead to do their bidding.