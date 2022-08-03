Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim gets surprise launch today Those who wanted to get caught up in the loving, deadly arms of some iconic Dead by Daylight killers can check out Hooked on Your today.

Back in May 2022, Behaviour Interactive surprised its fans with a very special announcement. Dead by Daylight would be getting a spinoff in the form of Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim. It’s a game from the developers that created the KFC dating sim, allowing you to engage, flirt with, and even romance a number of iconic Dead by Daylight killers. It was a strange one to say the least, in quite a good way, but today brought even more amazing news. The game is out and available to buy now.

Behaviour Interactive dropped the surprise launch of Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight during the Beyond Behaviour showcase on August 3, 2022. As mentioned above, Hooked on You is out now, going live in a surprise launch from Behaviour Interactive. It’s available now in on PC via Steam, purchasable for a retail price of $9.99 USD. With that, you can jump into an adventure on a tropical island where the four killers await a romantic engagement with you.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is out now on PC via Steam, featuring original killers and survivors from the core game.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive surprised the heck out of us when it first announced Hooked on You back in May 2022. The game features cute variations of the Trapper, Huntress, Wraith, and Banshee, with their own personalities, likes, and dislikes to navigate. Players will engage in branching dialogue and make their way towards multiple endings that range from romantic success with your favorite character, to perhaps a grisly end at their hands in true Dead by Daylight fashion. With the folks at Psyops behind the development of the game (the studio that created I Love You, Colonel Sanders), it’s in hands that know how to make a zany and amusing narrative.

With Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim now launched, players can engage in the unlikeliest of romantic flings now. Be sure to check out other reveals from the Beyond Behaviour digital showcase as well.