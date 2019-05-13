PS5 online play and PS Plus subs down following system update
PlayStation 5 users have been reportedly unable to play online games, claiming that the system doesn't recognize their PS Plus memberships.
PlayStation 5 users have been reportedly unable to play online games, claiming that the system doesn't recognize their PS Plus memberships.
Show your love for Rockstar Games' latest release by decking out your PSN profile with a host of free Red Dead Redemption 2 avatars.
This episode features two bespoke Chris Higgins and one Vin Genova for your listening pleasure.
If you want to change your ID, make sure you know the details first.
Destiny 2 as a PlayStation Plus bonus is available a few days early in anticipation of the upcoming Forsaken expansion.
PSN users are reporting downed servers and network outages alongside a string of NP-39225-1 errors.
Amazon UK is offering a nice deal for players who are thinking of grabbing PS Plus.
Bloodborne, Oxenfree, Skullgirls, Valkyria Chronicles, and much more. Choose your poison.
Respawn’s 2016 mech-filled FPS is now available to Access subscribers.
This PlayStation Store Flash Sale offers some great titles for under $5.