Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville video review
Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville refreshes and evolves the classic third-person shooter seroes of games PopCap Games started back in 2014. Our video review.
During our time at Gamescom 2019 we sat down to talk with a couple of the people working on the new Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.
Who can take out the most zombies? Find out with Plants vs. Zombies 2's new PvP mode.
Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is getting its first free content update tomorrow, along with some fresh character rebalancing. Sorry, Rose.
The war between plants and zombies continues, but how are some of the internet's best reviewers receiving Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2?
Plants vs. Zombies 2 is celebrating Valenbrainz with a special 13-day event starting today, but that's not all the free-to-play mobile game will have for its user base. With Garden Warfare 2 looming, there's another update incoming, as well.
Anyone that has ranked up in the original Garden Warfare is set to get some rewards in the new Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2. EA and PopCap Vancouver detailed those rewards today.
The war between Plants and Zombies is taken to a new level now that Garden Warfare 2's beta has launched.
With EA and PopCap expecting a large turnout for next month's Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, a public multiplayer beta has been prepared for next week.
Over 8 million Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare players have been served and EA and PopCap are celebrating by giving everyone free coins.