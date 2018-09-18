New US bill to prohibit ISPs from charging users for using their own routers
A newly passed US Government spending bill is about to keep internet service providers from trying to charge you to use your own internet equipment.
Bernie Sanders is becoming a Twitch streamer, apparently, so you can follow his exploits on the platform.
The adult actress described the president's private parts in her tell-all book. Apparently it's not a Bowser in his trousers.
In Vladimir Putin's Russia, Pokemon catch you.
Just when you thought things were getting bad in the tech sector, you can brace for another hit.
All programming jobs are not 'specialty occupations,' and now foreign applicants must prove the job is specialty and not just information technology.
New restrictions on electronics in airplane cabins means you are stuck with just your smart phone.
Twitch is a great way to get to 'where the people are,' Rickard Nordin said.
The developer proudly employers talent from all around the world.
The organization reminded the president that 'the video game industry thrives on the contributions of innovators and storytellers from around the world.'