Watch the TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's US Congressional Hearing here

CEO Shou Chew will appear before the US House Energy & Commerce Committee and testify regarding TikTok's security and privacy practices.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via CNBC
TikTok and its data-collection capabilities have made it a hot button issue, especially among United States politics. A ban on the app in the US has been in debate for several years already, but the conversation has become especially heated recently, leading members of the US congress to call TikTok CEO Shou Chew to stand before House Energy & Commerce Committee and testify in regards to the app’s security, privacy, and data-collection. You can see that hearing as it happens right here.

Watch the TikTok US Congressional Hearing here

The TikTok US Congressional hearing can be seen in the YouTube embed above, as well as on CNBC Television’s YouTube channel. The hearing began at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET on March 23, 2023.

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have gathered over 1 billion active users on the app worldwide. It has also been in the news frequently for allegedly harvesting sensitive information from users. It has spurred action by the US government, including the FCC targeting the app for removal from Apple and Google app stores. An all-out ban on TikTok in the United States has also been in debate.

Today’s hearing with TikTok CEO Shou Chew could have major implications for the app in the United States. Stay tuned as we continue to cover relevant news on TikTok and the hearing.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

