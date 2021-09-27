TikTok tops 1 billion monthly active users The popular social media platform has crossed the billion monthly users mark.

It’s hard to have a presence on the internet in 2021 and not at least be aware of what TikTok is. The social media platform focused around short form video content has become supremely popular across the globe. Having already broken countless records, TikTok has reached yet another milestone. TikTok has now crossed 1 billion monthly active users.

TikTok announced that it had topped 1 billion monthly active users in a blog post shared on the company’s website.

More than 1 billion people around the world now come to TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new. We're honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars.

@tiktok ✨ 1 billion✨ people on TikTok! Thank you to our global community 🎉 ♬ original sound - TikTok

TikTok has dominated the online world as of late, only growing more and more popular over the last couple of years. From scripted comedy skits, to educational videos, to cooking recipes, and so much more, TikTok is an all-encompassing platform. It’s also been home to some of the biggest online trends in recent memory.

Last year, there was a very real threat of TikTok getting booted from digital storefronts in the United States after President Trump issued a ban on the Chinese-developed application. During its rise to popularity, there were strong concerns about privacy issues surrounding the app, which was a leading cause of the United States government’s aggression towards the app and its owner, ByteDance. TikTok was in negotiations to sell its US operations to Oracle, though those talks have now stalled.

TikTok now reels in over 1 billion active users every month, continuing to cross off new records and milestones. Just a few weeks ago, we learned that TikTok had surpassed YouTube in regards to viewing time per user. For more on how TikTok continues to change the landscape of online content and media, Shacknews is your place.