New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

TikTok tops 1 billion monthly active users

The popular social media platform has crossed the billion monthly users mark.
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s hard to have a presence on the internet in 2021 and not at least be aware of what TikTok is. The social media platform focused around short form video content has become supremely popular across the globe. Having already broken countless records, TikTok has reached yet another milestone. TikTok has now crossed 1 billion monthly active users.

TikTok announced that it had topped 1 billion monthly active users in a blog post shared on the company’s website.

@tiktok

✨ 1 billion✨ people on TikTok! Thank you to our global community 🎉

♬ original sound - TikTok

TikTok has dominated the online world as of late, only growing more and more popular over the last couple of years. From scripted comedy skits, to educational videos, to cooking recipes, and so much more, TikTok is an all-encompassing platform. It’s also been home to some of the biggest online trends in recent memory.

Last year, there was a very real threat of TikTok getting booted from digital storefronts in the United States after President Trump issued a ban on the Chinese-developed application. During its rise to popularity, there were strong concerns about privacy issues surrounding the app, which was a leading cause of the United States government’s aggression towards the app and its owner, ByteDance. TikTok was in negotiations to sell its US operations to Oracle, though those talks have now stalled.

TikTok now reels in over 1 billion active users every month, continuing to cross off new records and milestones. Just a few weeks ago, we learned that TikTok had surpassed YouTube in regards to viewing time per user. For more on how TikTok continues to change the landscape of online content and media, Shacknews is your place.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola