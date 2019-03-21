New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Oxenfree

Oxenfree update addresses crashes on Xbox One

Oxenfree has already proved itself a standout game for 2016, but it still had a couple of outstanding issues. Developer Night School Studios has now addressed some of those lingering problems with the Xbox One version.

Hello, Meet Lola