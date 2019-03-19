One Piece Odyssey feels like Dragon Quest on the high seas
After going in expecting a standard anime action game, One Piece Odyssey is shaping up to be a surprisingly deep turn-based RPG.
The One Piece franchise is making the jump to an open world. Will it rise above the waves or sink to the bottom? Our review.
The latest One Piece World Seeker trailer debuted during the second episode of Inside Xbox.
One Piece World Seeker takes place on Prison Island and the new trailer shows how this adventure kicks off.
Set sail for One Piece with the latest anime to video game adaptation.
Bandai Namco has several games headed to the west next year, including a new Tales game.
It appears Nintendo's amiibo is become quite popular as Bandai Namco has announced support for a number of figures.
One Piece: Romance Dawn for Nintendo 3DS turns the popular anime series into an RPG for the first time.
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 2 will expand upon the button-mashing original, with new characters and new stages. Like before, it will release exclusively on PlayStation Network.
If you've played Dynasty Warriors, then you already know what to expect. One Piece: Pirate Warriors is yet another iteration using Omega Force's reliable formula--this time, featuring One Piece characters.