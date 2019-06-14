Oddworld remake New 'n' Tasty due spring 2014

We haven't heard from Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty in a while, so let's have a look in. Ooh, hark at that, the remake of Abe's Oddysee has only gone and got a release window of spring 2014. Oooh, and a new trailer is out, introducing the story that launched a series, now in shiny HD-o-vision.