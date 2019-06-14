New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Oddworld remake New 'n' Tasty due spring 2014

We haven't heard from Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty in a while, so let's have a look in. Ooh, hark at that, the remake of Abe's Oddysee has only gone and got a release window of spring 2014. Oooh, and a new trailer is out, introducing the story that launched a series, now in shiny HD-o-vision.

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty also hitting PS4, Wii U

Publisher Oddworld Inhabitants has revealed another four platforms for Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty, bringing it up to seven. As well as PC, PS3, and Vita, Just Add Water's "re-creation" of vintage platformer Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee is now confirmed for PlayStation 4, Wii U, Mac and Linux.

