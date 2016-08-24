Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Nixxes Software

Tomb Raider PC features, system requirements revealed

With Tomb Raider only weeks away, publisher Square Enix has detailed the bells and whistles added to the PC edition, including high-res textures and better shadows. It also confirmed the minimum and recommend system specs. The port is in good hands, made by Nixxes Software, the folks behind the respectable PC edition of Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution review

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is now available on the PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. Shacknews details its experiences and the choices made during for the review of the PC version of the prequel to 2000's Deus Ex.

