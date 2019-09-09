Shovel Knight Dig officially delayed to 2022
Shovel Knight can't 'Dig' his way into a 2021 release date.
Shovel Knight can't 'Dig' his way into a 2021 release date.
Journey through Yacht Club Games and Nitrome's newest collaboration, as the Shacknews staff goes hands-on with Shovel Knight Dig for the first time at PAX West 2019.
Shacknews goes subterranean as we go hands-on with Yacht Club and Nitrome's upcoming collaboration, Shovel Knight Dig, for the first time at PAX West.
This chicken isn't clucking around.
Rovio, the cash-injected developers of the Angry Birds series, has announced Rovio Stars, a new publishing initiative.